CLAIM

Three New Jersey state senators were arrested in connection with a child prostitution ring.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 9 January 2018, repeat offender LadiesOfLiberty.net published an article reporting that three New Jersey state senators had been arrested in connection with a child prostitution ring:

When the Comet Pizza child prostitution ring was exposed, the Democrats and globalists behind it turned it into a public shaming of conservatives. They fed misinformation that sent a concerned patriot overboard to our groups and pages through fake news. Before long, anyone who believed in a child prostitution ring was “crazy like Alex Jones.” The origins of that ring have now been exposed more than 250 miles away in Crossfield, New Jersey, where three State Senators and the Democrat Party Chair for The Northeast have been taken into custody by a New Jersey “black ops” recovery team.

The equally unreliable PatriotPost.us published a similar article on the same subject, virtually identical in its wording.

None of this was true. No real news source has reported a similar story, the politicians named in these articles (“Senators Sherat, Longwell and Mackelroy”) do not exist, and Ladies of Liberty and the Patriot Post are part of a network of fake news sites dedicated to propagating fabricated political clickbait under the guise of publishing “satire.”