Will chanting ‘Bloody Mary’ 13 times in front of a darkened mirror summon a ghost?

If I pee in the pool, will the water change color?
Did a bug crawl into a boy’s ear and eat its way to his brain?

If I swallow my gum, will it take seven years to digest?

Can alligators live in sewers?

Was a girl beheaded after sticking her head out the window of a school bus?

Are cars driving without their headlights on part of a deadly gang initiation?

