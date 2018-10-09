Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without the support of our readers.
If you'd like to learn more about how you can support us, click here.
13 October 2018 Some said the Craigslist ad proved Trump has to pay people to attend his rallies, while others dismissed it as a hoax meant to embarrass him. Neither claim was correct.
12 October 2018 A controversial Virginia Department of Corrections regulation regarding tampons was scuttled shortly before it took effect.
12 October 2018 A viral October 2018 tweet has all the hallmarks of a fake.
12 October 2018 A photograph of an approaching storm is real, but it was taken months before Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida.
12 October 2018 An out-of-context, incomplete sentence and an apocryphal quotation do not make for an informative comparison.
12 October 2018 A left-wing web site's January 2018 meme was based on data that were accurate at the time, but which have since been revised.
11 October 2018 A long-running junk news site used a legitimate stock photo for another one of its "satirical" stories.
11 October 2018 A compilation of acts by a violent American "left-wing mob" uses a mixture of genuine, unrelated, and foreign footage.