A woman posing as a "sex robot" became pregnant and filed a child support claim against her unsuspecting customer.

FALSE

On 24 January 2018, the web site 8Shit published an article positing that a woman posing as a “sex robot” had become pregnant and subsequently filed a child support claim against the unsuspecting customer who didn’t realize she was a real woman:

Stephanie Smith, a 23-year old woman who works as a sex-worker decided to take her job to a whole new level: Becoming a sex robot, being sold and seeing how it plays out. She did it back in December, because she wanted to try it in a month where people “buy a lot of stuff”.

The woman got pregnant, and she wants to have the kid. But she doesn’t have enough money or resources to raise the child, so she is filing for child support.

On the other hand, the father of the child claims that “He didn’t know it was a real woman” and that he “avoids having sex with real women for this exact reason”.