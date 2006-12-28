CLAIM

Photograph shows a patient who received a severe penile burn from urinating on an electric fence.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Although tales about men suffering severe burns to their genitalia (or even being electrocuted) through urinating on electric fences or electrified train rails are common in urban legendry, such occurrences are exceeding unlikely (if not outright impossible). Accordingly, a story accompanying a photograph, about a “Texas redneck” who met with an unfortunate injury after drinking too much and then “peeing on a 3-phase electric fence,” is a fanciful invention that has nothing to do with the picture’s actual origins:

Read about three-phase electricity fully before looking at the picture. This is “shocking” to say the least. Heed the Warning!!!!!!!!!!!!! An innocent Christmas celebration, a couple of beers led to an untimely end result when a Texas redneck tangled with a Texas lectric fence. Needless to say the fence won….read on for the rest of the story…. I am sure we have all heard the phrase, “Don’t pee on an electric fence.” Well it just isn’t a joke. Here is what happened to someone that did just that on a 3 phase electric fence. So what is 3 phase, you might ask? Electricity is provided to each home as 2 of the 3 phases produced by the transformer on the pole. Our lights and wall outlets are single phase at

110 volts and our stoves, Air Condition, and large appliances use 2 phase which is two different 110 volt legs or normally 220 to 230 volts. The difference between phases is that they each alternate between plus 110 volts down to minus 110 volts thus the name Alternating Current or AC. Your car uses a battery and that is DC or Direct Current. Each phase alternates through their cycle 60 times a second however they each are timed to start through their cycles one third of the cycle behind the preceding cycle so that none of the three are exactly at the same stage at the same time. The third leg, as it is known, is brought into industrial sites to power up large motors pulling heavy loads. Can you say “ouch”??…. Notice the key phrase here is “…a three-phase electric fence.” Yep, it would burn it off! Ever wonder what would happen if you peed on a 3-phase electric fence? Take a look (not for timid, gentle souls).

This photograph originally accompanied an article authored by five Chinese doctors (from the Department of Urology at the Third Military Medical University in Chongqing) and published in the Asian Journal of Andrology, a case report from 2003 about a 38-year-old man who sought medical attention at a clinic for genital herpes simplex. A circumcision was performed and the patient was treated with short-wave diathermy that proved excessive, producing a severe burn to the penis that resulted in necrosis and gangrene.

As the article described: