Outstanding News Regarding the Lawsuit

We previously informed you of Snopes’ successful anti-SLAPP effort, now we have more results to share.

First, for those that haven’t been watching closely, a recap:

In 2017 we launched a GoFundMe campaign after Proper Media, a web services vendor with whom we had previously worked — as stated in this complaint — “effectively held the Snopes.com website hostage” and “withheld all advertising revenues for months until the Court intervened,” endangering Snopes’ very existence.

In the slow-moving legal battle since then, Proper Media and its principal owners, Drew Schoentrup and Chris Richmond, have sued us for exercising our right not to do business with them anymore, attempted to prevent Snopes from advancing the legal fees of the employees they’re suing, and tried bringing defamation claims to interfere with our efforts to raise money for defending ourselves in said lawsuit.

As part of our defense, Snopes and our CEO David Mikkelson filed separate anti-SLAPP motions against Proper Media, Richmond, and Schoentrup. Those motions were heard in August 2019, and they were both granted in their entirety, with the court striking claims related to defamation and the advancement of legal fees against both Snopes and Mr. Mikkelson.

In a separate ruling, the court also struck additional claims Schoentrup and Richmond⁠ had attempted to bring against Mr. Mikkelson, on the grounds that Schoentrup and Richmond “have hostile interests.”

This is a big win⁠ — and it would not have been possible without our supporters’ help. However, the case is not closed.

We are still awaiting a trial date, when we plan to disprove false claims brought against us, win damages, and defray as much of our legal costs as we can.

If you have not already, please consider supporting Snopes in this battle. Contributions in any amount make a difference.

Truthfully yours,