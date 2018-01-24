CLAIM
The NFL admitted to rigging games in a style similar to professional wrestling.
On 23 January 2018, the Facebook page Satire Daily published a video seemingly documenting that the National Football League (NFL) had openly admitted to rigging games:
The clip was also published to YouTube and shared on Twitter (without any explicit indication that it was “satire”):
Predictably, the video was followed by an uptick in social media posts about purported NFL rigging, with few people apparently making their way to Satire Daily’s “About” section on Facebook. That section listed “Fake News” as a Personal Interest, while additional fields noted the site’s satirical purpose:
This is a Satire News Parody, videos are not meant to be taken seriously, none of the claims in our videos are true.
This is a satire news parody and comedic page. Nothing on this page is to be taken seriously. None of the stories created in our videos are true, they are created for purely satirical comedy purposes.
Sit down, Fake News Award
Quality produced satire news stories to combat the spread of fake news by fighting fire with fire. None of the news stories posted on my site are real.