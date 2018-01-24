CLAIM

The NFL admitted to rigging games in a style similar to professional wrestling.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 23 January 2018, the Facebook page Satire Daily published a video seemingly documenting that the National Football League (NFL) had openly admitted to rigging games:

The clip was also published to YouTube and shared on Twitter (without any explicit indication that it was “satire”):

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/ae3H7RH5ee Breaking News: NFL Admits to Rigging Games for Super Bowl — Brooks Bryan (@jujutsucop) January 24, 2018

Predictably, the video was followed by an uptick in social media posts about purported NFL rigging, with few people apparently making their way to Satire Daily’s “About” section on Facebook. That section listed “Fake News” as a Personal Interest, while additional fields noted the site’s satirical purpose: