Slack Messaging App Is Having Login Issues

Is Slack's messaging app having issues? Yes, the app was experiencing login problems as of around noon (ET) in the U.S.

According to Slack's status page, some users were experiencing login issues having to do with the service's single-sign on (SSO) feature. The page said the problems were affecting "some Android users." The page read:

Incident Login issues for Android customers using Intune and Edge Some Android users may be experiencing issues when logging in to Slack via Microsoft Intune and the Edge browser. We're looking into this and we'll report back as more information becomes available. Aug 16, 11:20 PM PDT

The company posted the following message on X (formally Twitter).

In the past, these kinds of issues affecting messaging and social media apps are usually resolved on the same day they start. That happened with an incident in October 2021, when Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp all went down.

This story will be updated when we learn more.