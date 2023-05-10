News

Read the Federal Criminal Charges Against Rep. George Santos

The New York Republican has been taken into custody. Here's the 13-count indictment against him.

Damakant Jayshi

Published May 10, 2023

Image Via Image Via Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On May 10, 2023, U.S. Rep. George Santos was indicted on federal criminal charges. According to a 13-count indictment filed by prosecutors, he faces five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public money, two additional counts of wire fraud related to a fraudulent application for, and receipt of, unemployment benefits, and two counts of making false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here's the full indictment filed by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York:

The pdf can also be downloaded at this link.

By Damakant Jayshi

Damakant Jayshi is a fact-checker for Snopes, based in Atlanta.

