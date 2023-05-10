Read the Federal Criminal Charges Against Rep. George Santos

On May 10, 2023, U.S. Rep. George Santos was indicted on federal criminal charges. According to a 13-count indictment filed by prosecutors, he faces five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public money, two additional counts of wire fraud related to a fraudulent application for, and receipt of, unemployment benefits, and two counts of making false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here's the full indictment filed by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York:

The pdf can also be downloaded at this link.