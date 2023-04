Advertisment:

On April 4, 2023, former U.S. President Donald Trump was arraigned on charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office related to alleged illegal hush-money payments made to ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office unsealed the indictment after the charges were read aloud for the first time in court. That document, which outlines 34 felony charges, can be viewed here:

The pdf can also be downloaded at this link.