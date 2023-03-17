News

Lance Reddick, star of 'Wire' and 'John Wick,' dead at 60

The lithe, strong-jawed character actor reportedly died of natural causes.

Snopes Staff

Published Mar 17, 2023

Lance Reddick, a television character actor perhaps best remembered in "The Wire" and in the "John Wick" film franchise, has died, according to The Associated Press (AP). He was 60.

His publicist, Mia Hansen, attributed his death to natural causes, the wire service said.

Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall, taciturn and elegant men of distinction, AP reported. He was best known for his role as Lt. Cedric Daniels on the HBO series "The Wire." 

"The Wire" creator David Simon praised Reddick on Twitter: "Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon."

By Snopes Staff

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Did Budweiser Tweet and Delete This About the World Cup Games in Qatar?

Was Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack in the US Illegally?
Aerial shot of "Pearl City," Doha, Qatar

Qatar Points to 'Fake News' Amid Diplomatic Crisis