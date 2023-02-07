News

Did Cher Say, 'If Trump Is Elected to be President in 2024, I'm Going to Blow My Brains Out'?

We looked for the source of these purported remarks, which went back farther than expected.

Jordan Liles

Published Feb 7, 2023

Musician Cher is interviewed at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Nov. 9, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
On Jan. 31, 2023, conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza tweeted a meme that claimed Cher once said, "If Trump is elected to be president in 2024, I'm going to blow my brains out."

According to what we found, this quote appeared to have been spun out of a similar one from years before.

In June 2016, Billboard.com reported that Cher and other artists collaborated for a "She's With Us" concert in support of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

According to the article, Cher really did say something about then-candidate Donald Trump making her want to do what the quote meme said, except it was about 2016, not 2024.

"When I see Trump talking, I just want to blow my brains out," she said. "Well, maybe not my brains but I'm just like, 'What are you talking about, Jesus! I know that Hillary fights for equality for all people and we are no good unless all of us are equal."

Cher posted a tweet on the night of the event that showed her with Clinton.

Cher also once posted in January 2017 about how supporters of Donald Trump, then a president-elect, had supposedly tweeted at her about the same sort of sentiment.

This story will be updated if any further details come to light.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Snopes reporter with expertise in investigating misinformation, inauthentic social media activity, and scams.

