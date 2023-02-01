News

Hellmann's Mayo Discontinued in South Africa, Not the US

A Facebook post claimed that Hellmann's Mayonnaise would be discontinued "due to high inflationary import costs," but did not specify a country.

Jordan Liles

Published Feb 1, 2023

Hellmann's jars of mayonnaise seen on a shelf at a store. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Hellmann's jars of mayonnaise seen on a shelf at a store. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In late January 2023, Facebook users shared a screenshot of a post that appeared to announce the popular Hellmann's mayonnaise condiment would be discontinued.

"It's hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann's Mayonnaise," the post read. "But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann's until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years."

Hellmann's Mayonnaise had not been discontinued worldwide.This screenshot was shared far and wide on social media.

A quick check of the facts showed that Hellmann's mayo was only discontinued in South Africa, something that the post did not specify. This announcement did not impact the U.S., Canada, or other countries.

According to The Associated Press, the post originally came from the Hellmann's page that was specifically meant to be seen by a South African audience.

Further, Hellmann's issued the following tweet to clear up the confusion. The tweet said that the mayo product wouldn't be available in South Africa again "until further notice."

default
