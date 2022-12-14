Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen' DJ and Co-Producer, Is Dead at 40

Advertisment:

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis or emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor.

Multiple news agencies are reporting that entertainer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known for his stint as a DJ and co-host on the "Ellen" show, died on Dec. 13, 2022, as a result of suicide.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, provided the following statement to the media:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.

Born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, Boss went on to study dance performance in college and first won attention as a contestant on the dance competition show "So You Think You Can Dance." He worked in the movie and music industries as a dancer and choreographer before landing a spot as guest DJ on Ellen Degeneres' show in 2014, which led to a permanent spot as a co-host and co-producer. "Ellen" ceased production in 2022.