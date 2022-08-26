A Hot Dog-Flavored Popsicle?

At the heel-end of summer in 2022, food producer Oscar Mayer debuted a “Cold Dog,” a frozen popsicle flavored like, well, a hot dog.

The company teamed up with frozen dessert company Popbar to create the $2 dog, which is available in select locations in Long Beach, New York, Atlanta and New Orleans. The concoction stemmed from a marketing campaign by Oscar Mayer, titled “Stupid or Genius”, and the company described the product as “both refreshing and smokey” with “umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener — all topped with a signature swirl of ‘mustard.’”

While Snopes was combing Oscar Mayer’s marketing materials to determine whether the “Cold Dog” was an authentic food item (it is), our fact-checkers came across an even more bizarre product: the “bologna-inspired face mask.” That’s right; in January, Oscar Mayer launched what it described as a first-of-its-kind product that “rejuvenates your skin while recapturing that childhood joy.” To be fair, the face masks were inspired by bologna, not actually made of it.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” said Lindsey Ressler, senior marketing analyst at Oscar Mayer, in a news release at the time. “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising — inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

The masks were a collaboration between the hot dog company and Seoul Mamas, a Korean beauty company, and available for $5 on Amazon while supplies lasted (as of this writing, the product was “unavailable” on the retailer’s website).

Genius or stupid? We’ll let you decide.