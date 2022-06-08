Paul Pelosi’s DUI Charges Dropped? Unfounded Rumor Goes Viral

On June 8, 2022, a rumor went viral on Twitter that the DUI charges against Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had been dropped by police. Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, expressed outrage and complained that the “rules don’t apply to Dems.”

Serious question. Did anyone really believe that Paul Pelosi would face any consequence at all for his DUI crash? Anyone who’s been paying attention knows that the rules don’t apply to Dems they just want you to abide by what they say not what they do. Recurring theme! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2022

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell also chided the seeming hypocrisy of law enforcement, writing on Twitter that “Paul Pelosi can break the law because he is a Democrat!”

But were the charges against Pelosi really dropped? As far as we can tell, no. As of this writing, no credible news outlets have filed any such reports. We have reached out to Napa County authorities to learn more about Pelosi’s status.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested in late May 2022 under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. According to CNN, he was “charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher […] Both charges are misdemeanors.”

Since then, there have not been any updates on this case. There is no evidence that the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they dropped the charges against Pelosi, nor have any news outlets reported that these DUI charges were dropped. The two most recent articles from Fox News, for example, were an article about Pelosi’s arrest and another piece about how Pelosi could have saved thousands of dollars by just calling an Uber.

So where did this rumor come from? We’re still trying to pin down its origins, but one candidate is a June 7 tweet by @the_real_fly that stated: “All charges have reportedly been dropped against Paul Pelosi for his DUI crash ***”

This is not a news account. Furthermore, this account did not provide any evidence to support their claim. Regardless, other Twitter users picked up on this rumor and started spreading it uncritically across social media.

Napa police told Edmund DeMarche of the Trends Journal that reports about charges being dropped were false and that Pelosi’s case was still under review.

Napa DA’s office just told the Trends Journal that Paul Pelosi’s DUI charge is ‘under review.’ Reports that they were dropped are false. — Edmund DeMarche (@EDeMarche) June 8, 2022

We will update this article as more information becomes available.