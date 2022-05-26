Is Instagram Down? Login Issues Reported by Users.
Instagram users reported on Twitter and the Down Director website that they were unable to access the service.
Is Instagram down? Some users have reported that the service appears to be experiencing technical difficulties, in particular login issues.
We reached out to Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to ask about the apparent outage. In response, a company spokesperson told us, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
We found several tweets on Twitter that confirmed Instagram is down for at least a few users (as of this writing), some who mentioned login errors. Such errors appeared to likely be related to a partial outage of the service, not hackers or suspensions:
The Down Detector website, which tracks when various services experience outages, also showed a large number of users who were reporting login errors and that Instagram was at least partially down.
A search of @instagram on Twitter, sorted by the latest tweets, showed that scammers are taking advantage of the outage.
Readers should be cautious of any users that advise to reach out to a specific account that can supposedly help fix login errors. This appears to be nothing more than a way of compromising an account.
This story will be updated if we receive further details.