Is Instagram Down? Login Issues Reported by Users.

Is Instagram down? Some users have reported that the service appears to be experiencing technical difficulties, in particular login issues.

We reached out to Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to ask about the apparent outage. In response, a company spokesperson told us, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

We found several tweets on Twitter that confirmed Instagram is down for at least a few users (as of this writing), some who mentioned login errors. Such errors appeared to likely be related to a partial outage of the service, not hackers or suspensions:

@instagram Something wrong/fishy happening with my insta account despite having 2 factor authentication. I changed the password too still not able to login — Neha Kalia (@kalia_neha1) May 26, 2022

Is Instagram down? I‘m not able to login???? — Yannick (POKALSIEGER 2021) (@yannigo_v3) May 26, 2022

Not Instagram being down……😐Welp time to go to Twitter 😂#instagramdown — QueenBre✨ (@BreezyMe_97) May 26, 2022

Me running to Instagram tryna figure out what’s going on… #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/rtnx6U8wWf — Trendyitgirl (@Trendyhenny) May 26, 2022

Instagram is down, guess I’ll go build a house with my bare hands nothing too crazy — Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) May 26, 2022

The Down Detector website, which tracks when various services experience outages, also showed a large number of users who were reporting login errors and that Instagram was at least partially down.

A search of @instagram on Twitter, sorted by the latest tweets, showed that scammers are taking advantage of the outage.

We strongly advise to avoid these kinds of users. Also, never give your password or text verification code to anyone who claims they can fix login issues on any social media platform.

Readers should be cautious of any users that advise to reach out to a specific account that can supposedly help fix login errors. This appears to be nothing more than a way of compromising an account.

ALERT: Scammers on Twitter are taking advantage of the current Instagram outage by telling people to contact specific users who can supposedly help fix their login issues. Never give your password or any 6-digit text verification codes to these users. https://t.co/1g2lmM8QNU — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) May 26, 2022

This story will be updated if we receive further details.