Pentagon Report Lists ‘Unaccounted for Pregnancy,’ ‘Radiation Burns’ from UFO Encounters

Declassified Pentagon records state that people reported encounters with UFOs that left some with an “unaccounted-for pregnancy” and “radiation burns.” More than a thousand pages of documents were released in early April 2022, after The Sun tabloid put in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), a part of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Sun released the report, titled “Anomalous Acute and Subacute Field Effects on Human Biological Tissues,” on its website on April 5, 2022. The report, conducted by the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP), looked at the supposed health impacts on humans who claimed they had paranormal encounters with unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The AATIP ran from 2007 to 2012, under the DIA, primarily investigated UFOs, and had a $22 million budget from the Defense Department. The existence of the program was not acknowledged by the Defense Department until 2017. The Sun requested a copy of its files just days after the program’s existence was acknowledged in 2017. While The Sun had just managed to get declassified documents in April 2022, some of them were withheld by the DIA; also, The Sun hasn’t released the entirety of the documents sent to them.

Luis Elizondo, a former intelligence officer in charge of the program, said in a 2021 interview with GQ that in his opinion a lot of the reported health-related effects from such alleged encounters were a result of radiation:

I’ve got to be careful, I can’t speak too specifically, but one might imagine that you get a report from a pilot who says, “Lue, it’s really weird. I was flying and I got close to this thing and I came back home and it was like I got a sunburn. I was red for four days.” Well, that’s a sign of radiation. That’s not a sunburn; it’s a radiation burn. Then [a pilot] might say, if [they] had got a little closer, “Lue, I’m at the hospital. I’ve got symptoms that are indicative of microwave damage, meaning internal injuries, and even in my brain there’s some morphology there.”

In an unclassified file listing “UFO-Related Human Physiological Effects,” the reported effects included not only “burns,” “skin sores,” and “significant odors,” but also “sexual encounters.” The report listed at least one encounter that allegedly resulted in an “unaccounted-for pregnancy.”

However, according to an April 2021 New Yorker report about the AATIP, it is difficult to know what exactly the research accomplished, much less proved. And when Elizondo was questioned by the reporter, “He [Elizondo] insisted to me that AATIP had made important strides in understanding the ‘five observables’ of U.A.P. behavior — including ‘gravity-defying capabilities,’ ‘low observability,’ and ‘transmedium travel.’ When I pressed for details, he reminded me of his security oath.”

Returning to that “unaccounted for pregnancy” listed in the Pentagon report as a “UFO-related human physiological effect,” it is no more substantiated by the release of these documents than are similarly listed reports of UFO-related abductions, healings, or telepathy.

Even though all astro-biologists suspect that we are not alone in the world, the above supposed effects of UFO encounters, while detailed in a Pentagon report, are a result of discontinued efforts that haven’t publicly shown any empirical evidence for these findings.