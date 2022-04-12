Yes, Hillary Clinton Will Play an Off-Stage Role in a Theater Production

Hillary Clinton has held many high-profile roles, including first lady, a U.S. senator representing New York, and U.S. secretary of state. Most recently, of course, Clinton was the Democratic candidate in the 2016 presidential election.

In April and May 2022, theater audiences in Arkansas can hear Clinton’s latest venture, where she will voice the role of The Giant in the musical “Into the Woods,” staged by the Arkansas Repertory Theater.

According to the theatrical news publication Playbill, it’s most likely that the theater company will use a recording of Clinton’s voice for the role instead of having her backstage for every performance during the play’s run, from April 19 – May 15.

Clinton is no stranger to Arkansas, having served as the state’s first lady when Bill Clinton was Arkansas governor from 1979 to 1981, and again from 1983 to 1992.

The Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods” is a play on several Brothers Grimm fairytale characters and plots, including Cinderella and Little Red Ridinghood, which imagines the consequences of their wishes coming true.