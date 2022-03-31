Did John Wayne Try To Pull Sacheen Littlefeather Offstage at 1973 Oscars?

John Wayne, a Hollywood actor best known for his starring roles in westerns, reportedly had to be restrained by security guards as he tried to pull Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather off the Oscars stage in 1973. The half-century-old story of Littlefeather’s controversial appearance at the awards show and Wayne’s violent reaction to it began making the rounds again as the “slap heard around the world,” involving an onstage altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Christ Rock, went viral in March 2022.

Some observers claimed that the moment Smith slapped Rock for joking about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was one of the “ugliest” in the history of the awards. This characterization was criticized by people who cited other alarming moments in Oscar history, including the time convicted rapist Roman Polanski was awarded an Oscar in 2003.

Many also brought up this speech from Oscars history, delivered in 1973:

1973: Native American actor Sacheen Littlefeather boo'd (and cheered) by Hollywood at the Oscars before being mocked by Clint Eastwood and almost physically assaulted by John Wayne simply for asking that Indigenous people not to be dehumanized in film.pic.twitter.com/BgOiuBq4hR — Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) October 11, 2021

In 1973, an activist named Sacheen Littlefeather did come to the Oscars at the behest of Marlon Brando, and turned down his Academy Award for Best Actor in protest of the treatment of Native Americans in film. Brando’s gesture was also aimed at highlighting the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were ongoing. Littlefeather’s full speech can be watched here:

In a 2021 interview with the Guardian, Littlefeather described how Wayne was so furious at her speech that he had to be restrained. “During my presentation, he was coming towards me to forcibly take me off the stage, and he had to be restrained by six security men to prevent him from doing so,” she said.

Littlefeather also described this moment in the 2019 documentary “Sacheen: Breaking the Silence.”

Littlefeather, according to the Guardian, identifies as a member of the White Mountain Apache and Yaqui Native American tribes. In the Guardian interview, she described how her communication with Brando began:

[…] when she heard Marlon Brando speaking about Native American rights, “I wanted to know if he was for real”. She wrote a letter to him and, walking past Coppola’s house one day, said: “Hey! You directed Marlon Brando in The Godfather.” She asked him for Brando’s address. Eventually, Coppola gave it to her. She heard nothing for months, but one night a man phoned her at the radio station. “He said: ‘I bet you don’t know who this is.’ And I said: ‘Sure I do.’ And he said: ‘Well, who is it?’ I said: ‘It’s Marlon Brando. It sure as hell took you long enough to call. You beat “Indian time” all to hell.’ And we started to laugh as if we’d known each other for ever.” They talked for about an hour, she says, then called each other regularly. Before long he was inviting her to visit. She stayed with him several times. They became good friends, but were never lovers or romantically involved. “No, no, he was far too old for me. He was my mother’s age, for God’s sake! He was extremely intelligent, and always entertaining. He had a great sense of humour. He would put on tons of different voices. We used to have a great time, laughing till tears were coming out of our eyes.”

Her speech at the Oscars became a last minute plan, as described in the Guardian profile:

It was hastily planned, says Littlefeather. Half an hour before her speech, she had been at Brando’s house on Mulholland Drive waiting for him to finish typing an eight-page speech. She arrived at the ceremony with Brando’s assistant, just minutes before best actor was announced. Howard Koch, the producer of the Academy Awards show, immediately informed her she could not read it – and she would be removed from the stage after 60 seconds. “And then it all happened so fast when it was announced that he had won. I had promised Marlon that I would not touch that statue if he won. And I had promised Koch that I would not go over 60 seconds. So there were two promises I had to keep.” As a result, she improvised her speech.

John Wayne’s movies often featured him as a cowboy killing Native Americans, and espousing racist viewpoints. Wayne himself said in a 1971 Playboy interview: “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.”

Since Littlefeather was the only one who described the incident in which Wayne tried to force her offstage, we looked for additional coverage of that moment to verify that it actually took place. We found a cartoon detailing the incident and another description of the moment in a 1994 issue of The New Yorker.

The New Yorker, March 1994

Drama critic John Lahr wrote:

The shock of winning and losing—the iconic drama of the American sweepstakes which the Academy Awards annually act out—was nothing compared to the backstage shock suffered by John Wayne in 1973, when he heard a woman who called herself Sacheen Littlefeather of the Apache tribe, explain why Marlon Brando could not accept the Best Actor award for “The Godfather.” The Duke, who had dispatched many an Apache on film, didn’t take kindly to Brando’s protest against Hollywood’s depiction of Native Americans. Wayne had to be restrained by six men from yanking Littlefeather off the stage. The Academy Awards ceremony, after all, is one American show that must go on, and on.

Wayne also reportedly said afterward, “If [Brando] had something to say, he should have appeared that night and stated his views instead of taking some little unknown girl and dressing her up in an Indian outfit.”

After the awards, Brando told talk show host Dick Cavett, “I was distressed that people should have booed and whistled and stomped, even though perhaps it was directed at myself. They should have at least had the courtesy to listen to her.”

MARLON BRANDO explains the reason for rejecting his Best Actor Oscar for THE GODFATHER (1972). pic.twitter.com/uZhQc20Fsm — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) March 24, 2022

The incident was mainly detailed by Littlefeather and The New Yorker, with no one coming forward in the decades since to contradict these accounts.