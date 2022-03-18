Netflix Is Streaming Zelenskyy’s 2015 TV Show, ‘Servant of the People’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a colorful life and career, and, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has been leading his country through war.

Before becoming president, Zelenskyy was a successful comedian and actor, getting widespread recognition through the show “Servant of the People.” In mid-March 2022, Netflix announced that the show, which had previously been available on the platform from 2017 to 2021, was once again streamable by Netflix subscribers.

You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

The 2015 satire ended up being mimicked by real life. In it, Zelenskyy played a schoolteacher who ended up inadvertently getting elected as president of Ukraine after a video of him ranting against corruption went viral. Then, in 2019, Zelenskyy was elected as the real-life president of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has been speaking to leaders around the world, calling for more support for Ukraine. On March 16, in an impassioned speech to the U.S. Congress, he called for more economic sanctions on Russia and military aid.