These Organizations Accept Donations To Help People in Ukraine

The crisis in Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion of that country is escalating, as are the numbers of casualties and displaced refugees. If you are looking for ways to help people in Ukraine, here are some resources to which you can donate and/or share with others who are also seeking ways to help.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, also known as UNICEF, is stepping up efforts to support children and families affected by the war. Many in Ukraine are now without safe water or electricity due to infrastructure damage inflicted by the Russian military. UNICEF said it’s “working to scale up humanitarian delivery in the east and expanding across the country as needed.”

Razom for Ukraine was founded in 2014 after the Maidan movement in Ukraine. The organization said it is working to provide critical medical supplies for emergency and tactical situations in the field and in hospitals. The volunteer organization notes that it has an active base in the Ukrainian diaspora to procure and transport supplies. Aside from monetary donations, You can click here for access to a list provided by Razom of actions people can take to help, like contacting elected officials and signing petitions.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known by its English-translated name, Doctors Without Borders, is a nongovernmental organization that mobilizes to provide medical care in crisis situations. MSF is setting up response teams in Ukraine and neighboring countries receiving Ukrainian refugees, namely Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

Chef and humanitarian José Andrés is on the ground in Ukraine feeding refugees fleeing the violence. Andrés’ World Central Kitchen has the aim to use “the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. When disaster strikes, WCK’s Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the front lines with the urgency of now to start cooking and provide meals to people in need.” You can make a donation to these efforts by clicking here.