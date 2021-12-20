Disney’s Pirates Ride Evacuated After Boat Derails, Videos Show

Park guests on Disneyland‘s Pirates of the Caribbean ride had to evacuate the night of Dec. 17, 2021, after one of the boats derailed, according to TikTok videos.

Yes, theme park rides break down all of the time. However, it’s not every day that one of the old pirates boats decides to chart a new course.

The Videos

A video from TikTok user @magical_disney_day showed that one of the boats derailed, going off of the intended track, leaving the passengers a bit tilted. It’s unclear what caused this to happen, but it may have been the result of multiple boats bumping into it from behind. We were able to confirm the date the incident occurred by contacting the user.

We found no reports of injuries.

In a second and perhaps more interesting video from the @eat.sleep.disney TikTok channel, riders were shown being helped off of the pirates boats by what appeared to be some of the park’s safety personnel and mechanics. The clip also featured Disneyland cast members in waders walking through the water to help evacuate guests.

$100 Gift Cards

The @eat.sleep.disney TikTok account commented that some people were stuck for around 90 minutes.

TikTok user @veronicaduran2001 also said in a comment: “This happened to us! We were stuck for over 2hrs! We went to guest services after and they gave us $100 gift cards each!” It’s unclear if Duran was in the derailed pirates boat that was tilted.

In other comments, people who said they were on the pirates ride seen in the videos claimed they were given FastPasses so they could return and skip the line later when it reopened.

‘Yo Ho’

The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is a water attraction at Disneyland and at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, as well as at other Disney-operated parks around the world. It began operating at Disneyland in 1967.

According to The Walt Disney Company, the ride is “considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park.” For the riders in the video who derailed on pirates, this line direct from Disney couldn’t have been more true: “If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!”