6 Rumors About Bathroom Business That Snopes Investigated in 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden wasn’t the only target of viral rumors about bodily functions in 2021.

Manatees were at the center of an Instagram post that accurately claimed they can control their buoyancy underwater by passing gas, and an Iowa-based meteorologist went viral for saying that icicles contain bird poop, for examples.

Some such rumors didn’t quite pass the sniff test.

Below, Snopes staff members compiled a selection of 2021 pieces about feces or farts (yes, you read that right) as part of their annual review of Snopes’ content.

False. The world record was supposedly set at a bowling alley.

It’s a “smear campaign” like no other.

True. Manatees appear to have harnessed the energy-saving power of their manatoots.

Correct attribution. A public service announcement warned viewers to avoid eating icicles in winter 2021.

Mostly false. Let’s get one thing out of the way — tobacco enemas were totally a thing.

False. If you repeat a joke over and over, it may eventually be considered an interesting “fact.”

