Fox News Christmas Tree Burned

A 50-foot-tall artificial Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters in New York City was allegedly set alight in the wee morning hours on Dec. 8, 2021, by a homeless man who was later arrested, according to New York police.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, was arrested on multiple charges, including arson, reckless endangerment, and trespassing, a spokesperson for the NYPD told Snopes by email. Video posted by young journalist Leonardo Puglisi of the festively-decorated tree up in flames went viral on social media:

#BREAKING: The Fox News Christmas Tree is on fire in NYC pic.twitter.com/xfWdFgdQIS — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) December 8, 2021