Chevy Chase Works at Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru in New Video

A new TikTok video shows film actor Chevy Chase working at a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers drive-thru window. It was captioned with: “When you go to Cane’s and Clark Griswold is working the drive-thru.”

The song in the video from @delaneyfree was titled on YouTube as, “MizOrMac Bites The Dust (Drill Sensei Mashup).”

Chase appeared to be working at the Raising Cane’s drive-thru window as part of an upcoming episode of the YouTube series, “Raising Cane’s Drive Thru Comedy.” It’s possible that he was filming an episode in December as a callback to his role as Griswold in the 1989 Christmas movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The first episode, which appeared on the Raising Cane’s YouTube channel on Nov. 12, 2021, featured musician Snoop Dogg.

For any readers looking to watch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” around this year’s holiday, the film appeared to currently be available to subscribers of HBO Max and fuboTV. It’s also airing several times this month on AMC.

