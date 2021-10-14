little debbie christmas tree cake ice cream

Dessert brand Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cakes, with their cream-filled golden cake layers and swirling Christmas colored frosting and sprinkles, are about to get dunked in vanilla ice cream.

The new ice cream flavor will go on sale starting Nov. 1, according to a statement from Walmart emailed to Snopes:

Nothing says the holiday season quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes and Walmart knows this better than any other retailer – it’s one of our best-selling holiday sweets! That’s why we’re excited to share this delicious holiday treat is heading to the frozen aisle this season. That’s right: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is launching exclusively at Walmart starting November 1! This is the first time a Little Debbie treat will be offered as an ice cream. Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love. And the best part? It’s available for only $2.50/pint.

According to Little Debbie’s website, the company started selling Christmas Tree Cakes, which come in a box and are individually wrapped, in 1985.

“Today” reported that the product will most likely be available until about mid-December 2021. But if you miss out, we give you permission to buy a box of the cakes and smoosh them into a bowl of vanilla ice cream.