Idaho Respiratory Therapist Treating COVID Patients Shares Emotional Moment in Viral Video

One of the ways that the general public has been able to witness the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on medical professionals is from the videos they post on social media. For example, we previously reported about an ICU nurse who posted a video response to a comment from a COVID-19 denier.

On or around Sept. 22, 2021, a respiratory therapist named Brandi Johnson shared an emotional video from the state of Idaho. Some commenters referred to her as a “nurse.” However, a respiratory therapist is different than a registered nurse.

In the video, Johnson appeared to say that three patients died in a single day. She also described a patient who “kept asking for his sister.” Johnson said: “It just broke my heart.”

Here’s the full transcript of the video:

Well, I’m currently hiding in the bathroom, because every time I try to leave I start crying again. Today’s been a rough day. So far I’ve had… what time is it? It’s 12:15. So, I’ve had three patients die. One patient crashed [with] respiratory failure and she’s now intubated. Another patient had a stroke. And so, that one’s now intubated in the ICU. That’s five, and none of them are vaccinated. I just don’t even care anymore. You know what the hardest part was? My patient just kept asking for his sister. They were running his sister through the hospital to get to him. And it just broke my heart. And I just held his hand and… I don’t know guys. Figure it out, ok? Figure it out.

The video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Our search for other news in regard to COVID’s impact on the state of Idaho led us to a Sept. 28 story from KBOI-TV. According to the article, an Idaho doctor was recently “threatened after refusing to prescribe controversial drugs to treat COVID-19.”

Idaho doctor Ashley Carvalho was threatened by a COVID-19 patient’s family member after she refused to prescribe Ivermectin or Plaquenil, drugs that the FDA warns should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Carvalho said that the family members called her an incompetent doctor. One family member threatened her with physical violence and said, “I have a lot of ways to get people to do what I want them to do, and they’re all sitting in my gun safe at home.”

Further, on Sept. 29, Boise’s KTVB-TV reported that the state was seeing “an alarming spike in COVID-19 infections among children.” According to the story, “pediatric cases have hit a record high, now making up about 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases statewide.” Children who are younger than 12 years old are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. However, The Associated Press reported that a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old might be available in November.

As for Johnson, we reached out to her on TikTok to ask some questions, and will update this story if we receive a response.