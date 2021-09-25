Yes, a ‘Twins’ Sequel Is in the Works

On Sept. 14, 2021, the entertainment news outlet Deadline Hollywood reported that actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are reuniting for a sequel to the 1988 comedy film “Twins.”

In the original movie, Schwarzenegger and DeVito play a pair of long-lost twins whose existence resulted from a DNA experiment. In the sequel, they will discover that they are, in fact, triplets. The upcoming film, titled “Triplets,” will also star comedian Tracy Morgan as a third, long-lost brother the twins didn’t know they had.

Director and producer Ivan Reitman told Deadline that the idea for the sequel came from a meeting between Schwarzenegger and comedian Eddie Murphy, who was originally going to star. But when it came time to schedule shooting, which could begin in early 2022, Murphy was already booked on other projects.

“I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him,” Reitman stated, adding that they are in the process of raising money to get the picture made.