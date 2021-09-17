Remake of ‘The Bodyguard’ Reportedly in the Works

On Sept. 15, 2021, the entertainment-focused publication Variety reported that a remake of the 1992 Whitney Houston movie “The Bodyguard” is in the works.

According to the publication, Matthew López, who wrote the Tony-nominated play “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write the film. Variety reported that:

The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston.

The 1992 film was a romantic thriller in which Houston played a celebrity threatened by a stalker, a threat that prompted the hiring of the titular bodyguard, played by Costner.

The movie wasn’t a critical success, but it was a box office success, and it was also a musical success for Houston, who sang on the Grammy-winning soundtrack that produced one of the most well-known music singles of the 1990s — Houston’s rendition of the Dolly Parton-written ballad “I Will Always Love You.”

The news raised speculation about who would be cast in the starring roles played Houston, who died in 2012, and Costner. We reached out to Warner Bros. asking about the Variety report but didn’t get a response in time for publication. We will update this story if we do.