Nicki Minaj Tweeted Her Cousin Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated Because His Friend Got Swollen Testicles From It

Yes, the above title is real. Rapper Nicki Minaj stirred controversy on Sept. 13, 2021, when she vocalized her skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming her cousin’s friend had “swollen” testicles because of it, and that she would not attend the Met Gala because of its vaccine requirement. Minaj’s opinions surfaced in response to a fan tweeting that her last public appearance was more than year go.

She also said she would not risk her infant’s health:

I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself. https://t.co/z1uo2OHO1b — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She also appeared to confirm that she hadn’t received the vaccine because she wanted to do “enough research” first:

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

More unusually she shared a story of her cousin’s friend in Trinidad, who allegedly got vaccinated, became impotent, and developed swollen testicles. Her tweet, shared from her official account said:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She also appeared to confirm that she had contracted COVID-19 previously:

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj received an unlikely ally in the form of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who read out her tweet on his show and praised it, saying, it “seems sensible.”

Here's Tucker Carlson reading Nicki Minaj's "testicles became swollen" tweet out loud pic.twitter.com/CvkY4vxMB4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

Carlson has, in the past, stirred doubt about the efficacy of vaccines. Carlson had also defended the use of fake vaccination cards, saying, “It’s not even close to a serious crime. Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent, law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants.” Carlson has not publicly disclosed his own vaccination status, though his employer, Fox News, has now mandated that all their employees reveal their status to the company.

MSNBC host Joy Reid criticized Minaj, saying “as a fan” Reid was disappointed that Minaj did not use her platform to advocate for vaccinations. On her cable show, she said, “You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers. I have two million followers … you have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives … my God sister, you could do better than that.” Minaj responded on Twitter:

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Minaj also referenced old homophobic blog posts written by Reid:

A lying homophobic coon I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ☺️. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Minaj did, however, also appear to encourage people to get vaccinated and added that not getting infected after receiving the vaccine was “the norm.” She also said that people who needed to get vaccinated in order to work should do so:

That’s amazing babe. This is the norm. https://t.co/2kG8wtEcNf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

