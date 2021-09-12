What Is Grimace, the Giant Purple McDonald’s Mascot, Anyway?

If you’ve ever been bothered by the nagging question, just what in the world is Grimace, the giant purple McDonald’s mascot, you may now have a hint — emphasis being on may have.

During an Aug. 29, 2021, interview with the Canadian news outlet CBC, Brian Bates, a long-time manager at a McDonald’s franchise in Windsor, a city in Ontario, dropped what may have been a top secret nugget about the purple, tear-drop-shaped character.

“He is an enormous taste bud, but a taste bud nonetheless,” Bates said.

McDonald’s obliquely and humorously addressed the matter in a Twitter post, without actually answering the question at hand.

it's always "what is Grimace" and never "how is Grimace" — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) September 8, 2021

The company also addressed the question in 2014, also on Twitter, but again left it a bit open:

.@margo_padilla Great question! #Grimace lore says he is the embodiment of a milkshake or a taste bud. What do you think? #AskAnArchivist — McDonald's Corporation (@McDonaldsCorp) October 30, 2014

Of course this begs the question, what does a tastebud look like, and does Grimace resemble one? Here’s one take, posted on social media:

I was today years old when I found out that Grimace from the McDonald's franchise is meant to be a human taste bud pic.twitter.com/K5qxDfXysA — GLOMPY ☣ boochie gang (@glompette) September 5, 2021

We reached out to McDonald’s to ask if the company could provide some official insight into what Grimace is, and will update this story if we receive a response.