‘Reading Rainbow’ Documentary to Feature Levar Burton

“Reading Rainbow,” the beloved children’s educational show hosted by LeVar Burton, will soon be the subject of a documentary film, The Wrap reported.

The documentary, titled “Butterfly in the Sky,” after the PBS show’s theme song, will feature interviews with Burton, who hosted the show throughout its award winning, 21-season run. The documentary will be produced by XTR.

Along with interviews with Burton and others, the documentary will “explore the show’s long-run and will feature archival footage,” according to Deadline.

“Reading Rainbow was my window into the big city and into diverse cultures,” one of the film’s directors, Brett Whitcomb, told The Wrap. “With segments like those in ‘Hill of Fire,’ ‘Liang and the Magic Paintbrush’ and countless other episodes, ‘Reading Rainbow’ was arguably the first time I encountered ‘documentary-style’ television as a young person, planting a seed that would inspire me for the rest of my life and lead me to where I am in my career to this day.”

Burton remains popular, recently guest-hosting “Jeopardy!” amid a search for the show’s next host. Fans were disappointed when he wasn’t selected for the slot and launched a petition in hopes he could still be chosen.