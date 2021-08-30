Wendy’s Upgrades French Fries

Fast food chain Wendy’s is adapting to the pandemic era with a new French fry formulation intended to keep fries crispy during delivery.

According to CNN Business, which first reported the news, the upgrade is four years in the making and includes a new fry design and cooking method intended to improve crispiness.

“What we’ve done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor,” Wendy’s President Kurt Kane told CNN Business. “We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they’re fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later.”

We reached out to Wendy’s with questions about the new fries and will update if we receive a response. But CNN Business reported that the restaurant chain hasn’t updated its fries since 2010.

