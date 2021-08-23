Jesse Jackson and His Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and you can help. Find out what we’ve learned and how to inoculate yourself against COVID-19 misinformation. Read the latest fact checks about the vaccines. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. Snopes is stillan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and you can help.what we’ve learned and how to inoculate yourself against COVID-19 misinformation.the latest fact checks about the vaccines. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

Civil rights activists the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, have both tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from August 2021. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a social justice organization founded by Jackson, confirmed the news.

The Jacksons have been receiving treatment from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. According to their son, Jonathan Jackson, they are both “responding positively” to treatment, and “resting comfortably.”

Jesse Jackson, 79, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in January 2021 in a publicized video, hoping it would encourage more Black people to get vaccinated. According to The Guardian, Jacqueline Jackson’s vaccination status is unclear, but the 77-year-old had unspecified underlying health concerns that raised concerns.

Upon getting the vaccine in January, Jackson pointed out the disparity between Black and white Americans during the pandemic: