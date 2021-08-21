New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling

Move over, Thin Mints. There’s a new cookie in town.

The Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. announced in August 2021 that the organization planned to add a brownie-inspired cookie to the 28-variety lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The new “Adventurefuls” cookie is inspired by chocolaty brownies and comes with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Visit https://t.co/ROQ9i04mzW to be the first to know when the adventure begins in your area! #GirlScoutsAdventures pic.twitter.com/o4AIeXgSkt — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 17, 2021

“Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites®,” said the organization in a news release.

Funds raised during cookie season are used to support Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year — both inside and out-of-doors.

“Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world,” said the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.

To inspire an entrepreneurial mind, Girl Scouts in 2022 will also have the option to participate in the “Cookie Business” badges, which allow girls to run their own cookie business and incorporate sales online through a specially designed platform.

Started over a century ago, the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. is now 2.5 million strong and supports young ladies around the nation to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.