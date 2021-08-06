Small Northern California Community of Greenville Decimated by Dixie Fire

Greenville, a small mountain community in Northern California, has been decimated by the massive Dixie Fire. As of the morning of Aug. 6, 2021, it was the third-largest wildfire in all of California history, spanning 676 square miles, and the largest fire currently burning nationwide.

The fire, per The Associated Press, was 35% contained the morning of Aug. 6, despite burning for three weeks. The destruction in Greenville, a tight-knit, eclectic community, was widespread and included many of its historic buildings downtown. Fire officials said when flames reached Greenville, first responders were forced to rescue residents who had refused to follow evacuation orders, which slowed efforts to save structures, according to local TV station KPIX.

“We lost Greenville tonight,” said U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., said in a tearful Facebook video posted on Aug. 4. “There’s just no words for how us in government haven’t been able to get the job done for you.”

LaMalfa posted photographs of the destruction in Greenville taken by his staff:

Plumas County Sheriff Tom Johns told the AP that the fire had destroyed well over 100 homes in the town, stating, “My heart is crushed by what has occurred there.”