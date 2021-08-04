Trump Absent from Highlight Reel at Disney World’s Reopened Hall of Presidents

New video shows the debut of U.S. President Joe Biden‘s animatronic presence at the Hall of Presidents at Disney World, meaning that former President Donald Trump has now taken his place elsewhere on the stage. The Magic Kingdom attraction officially reopened on Aug. 4, 2021, and has been part of Disney World since opening day in 1971.

While Biden has been added to the stage, Trump is noticeably absent from the highlight reel that plays before the screens are moved to reveal all of the presidents standing before the audience.

Trump’s Absence from Highlight Reel

Before the animatronic presidents are revealed onstage, a special film plays during the Hall of Presidents show. The video ends with former presidents delivering famous lines, including audio from Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. It appears that George H.W. Bush and Trump are the only recent presidents not included in the Hall of Presidents video.

The moment occurs around the 15:37 mark in this brand-new video posted on Aug. 3 by WDW News Today.

While Trump was not shown speaking in the Hall of Presidents highlight reel, his name was announced just before Biden at the 19:00 point in the video above, with a spotlight landing on each of them during their moments.

In an older video dating back to when Obama was president, his predecessor George W. Bush appeared in the highlight reel. Additionally, after Trump entered the White House in 2017, a clip of Obama (Trump’s predecessor) was added to the Hall of Presidents video as well.

Biden’s Debut

A new TikTok video also showed Biden‘s debut. In the shadows behind Biden is the Hall of Presidents animatronic for Trump.

Biden‘s animatronic figure wasn’t the only addition made to the stage.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, park guests visiting the attraction “may notice the table next to President Biden is adorned with a few special items, each with their own significance to the President—including peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware and a pair of aviators as a nod to his proclivity for the sunglasses.”

The table also includes a special tablecloth in what looked to be a special royal blue color.

History of the Hall of Presidents

The Disney Parks Blog and official Disney World website shared that the attraction has now been around for nearly 50 years.

Since opening day of Magic Kingdom Park in 1971, The Hall of Presidents has brought to life the heritage of the United States and shared the symbolic importance and uniqueness of the office of the President. Almost 50 years later, the story of liberty’s leaders continues to be told and retold to new generations as Walt Disney originally envisioned. … Originally conceived as animated wax figures, the Presidents didn’t meet Walt Disney’s approval, so he tasked Walt Disney Imagineering to develop the first Audio-Animatronics figure in human form. The result was the groundbreaking Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, which debuted at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. The Hall of Presidents built upon the show’s legacy—expanding it to all Presidents—when it opened in 1971.

It’s no typo or mistake that there are 45 presidents adorning the stage at Disney World. While Biden may be referred to as the 46th president, Grover Cleveland “served 2 non-consecutive terms as both the 22nd and 24th president.”

We contacted Walt Disney World Resort to ask if there were any plans for Trump to be added to the Hall of Presidents video highlight reel in the future.