‘The Machine’ Release Date, Details Teased by Bert Kreischer

Comedian Bert Kreischer has teased details and a release date for “The Machine.” He talked about the upcoming movie in his return to co-host the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast with Tom Segura. The new episode was released on Aug. 2, 2021. The film, which also stars “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, recently wrapped up much of its principal photography after filming for months in Serbia.

(This article contains what may be considered minor spoilers for the movie.)

‘The Machine’

“The Machine” is named for what is considered Kreischer’s most famous comedy bit. He once described it on YouTube: “This is the story about the time I robbed a train in Russia with the Russian Mafia.” The story takes place in the year 1995.

After he started doing the famous bit, some fans began referring to him as “the machine,” just as characters in the joke eventually did. The video of the joke from one of his comedy specials has been viewed nearly 40 million times.

The Movie

In late July, Kreischer returned home in Los Angeles after several months of shooting “The Machine” in Serbia. He and fellow comedian Tom Segura co-hosted a new episode of the popular “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast, which was later released on Aug. 2. Several guest co-hosts sat in for Kreischer while he was out of the country.

During the new episode, Kreischer praised the film crew for “The Machine” for building “the most amazing sets” and said that he can’t wait for the release date. He said that LeeAnn, his wife, is one of the film’s producers. “Shameless” actress Jess Gabor plays Georgia, the name of one of his real-life daughters. Stephanie Kurtzuba, who acted in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Irishman,” portrays his wife.

Kreischer praised director Peter Atencio and the rest of the crew for their work. He told various stories about what it’s like to have a kissing scene in a movie for a first-time film actor like himself. He also teased that he gets slapped quite a lot in the movie.

Working with Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill plays the role of Kreischer’s father in the film. “It was perfect casting,” Kreischer said. “He is so fucking funny and is such an amazing actor.”

You forget because you’ve known him so long, I just forgot he could punch the throttle every now and then. We have a scene where [Hamill] fucking turned the screws and I started crying. I’m not on camera. I’m not on camera. He’s on camera. I’m just reading lines with him, and he just does it, and I started crying.

Kreischer also joked with Segura that his personality was probably a bit much for Hamill, as Kreischer is known for being a high-energy comedian. More of this portion of the podcast begins around the 44:00 mark in the episode.

Injuries

During the course of the episode, Kreischer talked about various injuries that he sustained while filming the movie.

“My leg was burned, my arm was hurt, I lost a tooth… I was just beat to fucking shit.” He described the leg burn as having initially happened when he placed ice against his skin for a long period of time.

As for his arm, he initially shrugged it off after a fall, but later injured it further. “One day, I caused more damage, and I heard three pops,” he said. He had surgery in late July, and posted about it on Instagram.

Segura and his wife, Christina P., also sustained injuries over the last year, which led to several jokes during the episode.

Release Date

A release date has not been officially announced for “The Machine.” However, Segura asked Kreischer about when it might be released. “I think maybe like the beginning of next year,” Kreischer said, referring to early 2022.

Segura also asked if the movie will be released theatrically, or if it will also be available for streaming on day one. Kreischer said he hopes to see it release in theaters, as planned.

“There are 19 different movies inside this movie,” Kreischer said. “This movie is a lot. I think, hopefully, people won’t expect what they see.”