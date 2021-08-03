Minor Owl Tiff Caught on Doorbell Cam

Two small owls were caught in a tiff on a Ring doorbell camera over an unfortunate insect that wandered into their path. The video was notable not just for the tiff but the uncanny way in which the owls stared directly into the camera.



The video was posted on July 29, 2021, to Ring’s official YouTube channel, along with a quote from the camera’s owner, identified only as “Lyndsay,” who said she loved owls and has owl decor adorning her home.

“These owls had so much personality! They were so wide-eyed peeking at the camera! One stole a bug the other had dropped and the third owl was a free spirit doing its own thing,” Lyndsay is quoted as saying.

We reached out to Amazon, which sells the Ring cameras, asking where the video was taken. We also asked if the company knew what kind of owls they are. We will update this post if we hear back.