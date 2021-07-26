Issa Rae Announced She Got Married with Instagram Photo Drop

“Insecure” star Issa Rae took the internet by surprise on July 26, 2021, by suddenly dropping wedding photos on Instagram from Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a coastal French town and the site of her private ceremony.

Wearing a custom-made Vera Wang dress, Rae included pictures with her rose-clad bridal party and her crimson suit-wearing groom, Louis Diame.

Rae’s post likely garnered so much attention because Rae has guarded her private life and remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Diame, and details about Diame’s life. Little is known about him, but some publications have reported he is a businessman hailing from Senegal.

Elle Magazine pointed out that most of what is “known” about the couple has been gleaned from indirect information, like the fact that Rae appeared on the cover of Essence wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, and that Diame once had a role in an episode of “The Mid-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” Rae’s comedy web series that launched her into stardom.

Philip Lewis, Huffington Post senior front page editor, posted a tweet marveling at how the secrecy of the wedding was maintained, joking that Rae must have made her guests sign non-disclosure agreements.