Frito-Lay Workers End Strike

Workers at a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, have ended a strike after reaching an agreement on July 24, 2021, with the company for a new contract, according to The Associated Press.

Workers will return to work July 26, ending a nearly three-week-long strike.

The plant’s employees described unsafe and grueling working conditions, like forced overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic, back-to-back shifts, heat, and even alleged that when an employee died on the assembly line, co-workers were made to move the body aside while work continued.

In a statement emailed to Snopes, the company said the new contract gives workers a 4% wage increase over two years, guarantees a day off each week, and eliminates “squeeze shifts,” or shifts with only eight hours off in between (workers had dubbed these “suicide shifts.”)

The company also said the agreement “creates additional opportunities for the union to have input into staffing and overtime.”

We reached out to the union, Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, and will update if we get a response.