Naomi Osaka Told Megyn Kelly to ‘Do Better’ After Being Accused of Hypocrisy Over Magazine Shoots

On July 19, 2021, Tennis star Naomi Osaka and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to argue on Twitter over Osaka’s refusal to speak to the news media at the French Open.

Osaka withdrew from the Open in late May over her refusal to speak to journalists in post-match news conferences, which she said was her preference due to mental health issues. She was criticized by numerous media personalities including former NBC News and Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly.

Osaka also made headlines for her appearances on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, Sports Illustrated, as the star of a Netflix docuseries, and her collaboration on a new Naomi Osaka Barbie doll. In a Twitter conversation, Kelly appeared to accuse Osaka of hypocrisy for carrying out all these activities and collaborations with the media but refusing to engage with the news media at the French Open.

Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! https://t.co/PAAUEwAVi0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

In a since-deleted tweet, Osaka responded to Kelly, saying: “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

A screenshot of the tweet spread online and was shared by Sporting News:

Naomi Osaka called out Megyn Kelly over criticism of the tennis star appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. pic.twitter.com/esvaIiHLoL — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 19, 2021

Osaka appeared to block Kelly after the post, which Kelly pointed out:

Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it. pic.twitter.com/izyRzOrUVm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

Osaka has, however, been widely praised for speaking publicly about her mental health and has gained support around the world.