DiGiorno Pizza Solicits New Slogan via Twitter
"DiGiorno goes great with porno" is probably not what the company had in mind.
- Published
The DiGiorno brand of frozen pizza is known for billing its products as possessing a “fresh from the oven taste” comparable to that of delivered pizza — a quality reflected in their long-time slogan, “It’s Not Delivery, It’s DiGiorno!”
In mid-July 2021, however, DiGiorno took to Twitter to solicit ideas for a new slogan from the public:
Give us a new slogan.
— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) July 15, 2021
As expected, responses to that tweet ranged from the sarcastic to the humorous to the sardonic to the outright derisive:
It’s not delivery, unless it’s with DoorDash.
— DoorDash (@DoorDash) July 15, 2021
DiGiorno.
It comes in a box. pic.twitter.com/sEQcyptHIK
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 16, 2021
"DiGiorno: We use better ingredients than our competitors, such as Pizza Hut, Little Caesar's, Domino's, Papa John's, and Papa Murphy's. They deliberately use lower-quality ingredients, which yields an inferior level of pizza."
(this one is catchy, you should use it)
— Illuminati-Chan~ (@TriangleCyclops) July 16, 2021
its not delivery, its me eating the entire pizza alone
— AXE (@AXE) July 15, 2021
DiGorno goes great with Porno. #NAILEDIT pic.twitter.com/FtD8hqZYDa
— Steven Frost (@MetaMortis) July 15, 2021
However, at least a few Twitter users offered suggestions that seemed to meet with DiGiorno’s approval:
-DiGiorno: For the weirdoughs
-Didya realize it’s DiGiorno
-Drop it like it’s hot. Right out of the oven.
-Hot crusted, check it and see.
-Perfection in every bite
— Molly Britt (@brittandmortar) July 15, 2021
Literally all of these are gold 🙌
— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) July 16, 2021
But there’s always a contingent that reasons, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”:
"It’s DiGiorno" When you have established yourself with some kind of prominence, it's probably not a good idea to deviate too much from it.
— Kumo 🇰🇷🇩🇪🇬🇧🇺🇸 😷#MaskUp😷 (@Kumo_1776) July 15, 2021