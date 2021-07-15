DiGiorno Pizza Solicits New Slogan via Twitter

"DiGiorno goes great with porno" is probably not what the company had in mind.

The DiGiorno brand of frozen pizza is known for billing its products as possessing a “fresh from the oven taste” comparable to that of delivered pizza — a quality reflected in their long-time slogan, “It’s Not Delivery, It’s DiGiorno!”

In mid-July 2021, however, DiGiorno took to Twitter to solicit ideas for a new slogan from the public:

As expected, responses to that tweet ranged from the sarcastic to the humorous to the sardonic to the outright derisive:

However, at least a few Twitter users offered suggestions that seemed to meet with DiGiorno’s approval:

But there’s always a contingent that reasons, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”: