DiGiorno Pizza Solicits New Slogan via Twitter

The DiGiorno brand of frozen pizza is known for billing its products as possessing a “fresh from the oven taste” comparable to that of delivered pizza — a quality reflected in their long-time slogan, “It’s Not Delivery, It’s DiGiorno!”

In mid-July 2021, however, DiGiorno took to Twitter to solicit ideas for a new slogan from the public:

Give us a new slogan. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) July 15, 2021

As expected, responses to that tweet ranged from the sarcastic to the humorous to the sardonic to the outright derisive:

It’s not delivery, unless it’s with DoorDash. — DoorDash (@DoorDash) July 15, 2021

DiGiorno.

It comes in a box. pic.twitter.com/sEQcyptHIK — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 16, 2021

"DiGiorno: We use better ingredients than our competitors, such as Pizza Hut, Little Caesar's, Domino's, Papa John's, and Papa Murphy's. They deliberately use lower-quality ingredients, which yields an inferior level of pizza." (this one is catchy, you should use it) — Illuminati-Chan~ (@TriangleCyclops) July 16, 2021

its not delivery, its me eating the entire pizza alone — AXE (@AXE) July 15, 2021

However, at least a few Twitter users offered suggestions that seemed to meet with DiGiorno’s approval:

-DiGiorno: For the weirdoughs

-Didya realize it’s DiGiorno

-Drop it like it’s hot. Right out of the oven.

-Hot crusted, check it and see.

-Perfection in every bite — Molly Britt (@brittandmortar) July 15, 2021

Literally all of these are gold 🙌 — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) July 16, 2021

But there’s always a contingent that reasons, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”: