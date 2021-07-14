Yes, Megan Fox Said She ‘Went to Hell for Eternity’

In an interview on July 13, 2021, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” actress Megan Fox spoke with guest host Arsenio Hall about doing ayahuasca with her boyfriend and rapper Machine Gun Kelly in Costa Rica.

(Ayahuasca is a tea made from the leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub that elicits a hallucinogenic response. It is often used in ethnomedicine and by indigenous Amazonian tribes as a form of shamanism to bring a person on a spiritual journey.)

“Do you guys know what ayahuasca is?” Fox asked the audience before going on to say that she and Colson (Machine Gun Kelly’s real name) went to Costa Rica together to do ayahuasca in a “proper setting.”

Fox explained that she and her rapper boyfriend went to a rustic ayahuasca retreat in the “middle of the jungle” where she and other guests were prohibited from eating after 1 p.m.

“There’s nothing glamorous about it and it’s all a part of, sort of making you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience and the entire thing starts with something called vomitivo — I hope I’m allowed to divulge this,” she added.

With 20 other strangers, Fox said that she was made to line up with other guests in groups of three at the edge of the rainforest. Here, individuals drank lemongrass tea until they “vomit[ed] everything out” to get rid of vanity. This was done over the course of three nights for the ceremony.

“Everybody’s journey is different. The second night, I went to hell for eternity,” she explained. “To just knowing eternity is like torture in itself because there was no beginning, middle or end so you have like a real ego death.”

When asked how she knew that she had arrived at hell, she said that it is your own psychological hell, and experiencing it is the “point of the medicine.”

“It surpasses like anything you could do with talk therapy or like hypnotherapy or any of those things. It just goes straight into your soul and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in,” she added. “So, it’s your own version of hell and I was definitely there.”