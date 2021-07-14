On July 14, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a press release that said: “CPSC Sues Amazon to Force Recall of Hazardous Products Sold on Amazon.com.”

The press release made various charges about potentially dangerous products, saying that “Amazon is legally responsible to recall them.”

The CPSC vote ended at 3-1 in favor of approving the complaint. According to the press release, it seeks to force Amazon “to stop selling these products, work with CPSC staff on a recall of the products, and to directly notify consumers who purchased them about the recall and offer them a full refund.”

It called Amazon‘s actions so far “insufficient.”

Near the end of the CPSC press release about Amazon.com, consumers were urged to visit SaferProducts.gov “to check for recalls prior to purchasing products and to report any incidents or injuries to the CPSC.”

We reached out to Amazon to receive a statement on the CPSC complaint. A spokesperson for the company responded with the following: