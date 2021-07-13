IHOP Offering 58-Cent Short Stack of Pancakes for 1 Day Only

For a limited time, IHOP is offering 58-cent short stacks of pancakes across the nation on July 13, 2021, in honor of the pancake shop’s 69th anniversary.

“This 58-cent special is a nod to their founding year of 1958 — when brothers Al and Jerry Lapin established IHOP after finding inspiration in the tropical tastes of coconut syrup and dreaming up the idea of a local restaurant centered around pancakes — IHOP opened their doors for the first time in the suburbs of Los Angeles,” a spokesperson told Snopes in an email.

The one-day-only offer is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at restaurants across the country.