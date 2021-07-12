Disneyland Offers Christmastime Milkshake in July

The Disney Parks TikTok account has promoted a special and limited holiday treat milkshake for Disneyland. It’s only available for one week in July. The special dessert debuted on July 12 at the Anaheim, California, resort, and comes complete with Christmas-colored straws.

A Holiday Treat in July

The TikTok video was captioned with the hashtag #HalfwayToTheHolidays, for its Halfway to the Holidays promotion.

It’s perhaps a special way of offering a special holiday treat since Disneyland Resort‘s parks were closed around Christmastime for the first time ever in 2020.

The special Disneyland holiday treat includes the milkshake base, peppermint patties, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, more chocolate drizzle, and a cherry on top.

Black Tap

Disneyland’s special holiday treat milkshake is available at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, which is located in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. Guests are invited to “indulge in burgers, milkshakes, and other delish dishes at this throwback-style eatery!”

Come Kick It Treat yourself to mouthwatering meals amidst décor that harkens back to the days of old-school hip-hop and pop. Bring the heartiest of appetites to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, a brand-new bistro in the Downtown Disney District featuring quality food for all. An homage to the great American luncheonettes of our childhoods, Black Tap keeps it real with a fun, familiar, New York City vibe, circa the ‘80s and ‘90s. Sink your teeth into a savory selection of craft burgers, including the award-winning Greg Norman—one heavenly half-pound of wagyu beef, house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese, and arugula. Like nothing you’ve ever tasted, this fan-favorite won “People’s Choice” at the New York City Wine & Food Festival for 3 years in a row! Other options include chicken sandwiches, wings, salads, vegan sandwiches, and veggies as well as a kids’ menu. Top it all off with Black Tap’s classic milkshakes as well as craft cocktails and beers from regional brewers for adults 21 and over with a valid ID.

Disneyland’s special holiday treat milkshake is only available from July 12-18.

Comments

The reaction to the TikTok video led to questions about if Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will also have a special holiday treat.

The @disneyparks TikTok account responded: “Joffrey’s at Disney Springs will be celebrating Halfway to the Holidays!”

Another commenter joked: “Your total will be $84.75.” Disney Parks food prices are often quite high, and it’s unclear what the special Disneyland holiday treat will cost. However, according to prices of other shakes seen in the video, it’s likely to be between $10-20.

The rest of the comments were positive, with one person joking: “I’ll take 10, please.”

While Disneyland‘s special holiday and Christmas milkshake will be available as a treat for a limited time, there’s more to the Halfway to the Holidays promotion. On top of that, plenty of delicacies are expected later this year for the real holiday season.