Abandoned McDonald’s Preserved Like an ’80s Time Capsule

On July 8, 2021, TikTok user @triangleofmass posted a new urban exploration video recorded inside an abandoned McDonald’s restaurant. According to our past correspondence with McDonald’s corporate contacts, some of the furnishings inside the restaurant can be traced back to the mid-1980s.

The clip was a preview of an upcoming full-length video that will soon be released on YouTube.

Not Taco Bell

The restaurant’s furnishings made it appear almost as if it were a time capsule to the 1980s.

A number of TikTok commenters claimed that it looked like the abandoned restaurant might have been a Taco Bell before it became a McDonald’s. The top comment read: “The first part was definitely a Taco Bell.” This was because of the faded pink and blue color scheme on the tables and chairs, as well as the tile under the front counter.

However, some of our own past reporting about a McDonald’s restaurant in Oregon allowed us to confirm that the fast food chain used this same color scheme around the mid-1980s. The furniture fit McDonald’s color scheme from the time period and did not have anything to do with Taco Bell.

According to the video, the McDonald’s restaurant may have been closed and abandoned in 2007. Its location was not disclosed by the video’s creator, @triangleofmass, likely to keep his whereabouts anonymous and secret.

The Video

In the short preview posted to TikTok, it appeared that much of the restaurant’s furniture and equipment was left behind. This was likely because much of it was dated and would not have been of much use to other McDonald’s locations.

The items left behind in the abandoned McDonald’s included: tables, chairs, computer monitors, food preparation and warming equipment, soft drink machines, food containers, and a hot chocolate machine. We also spotted a box for Chicken McNuggets, food signage, and various bins.

The last shot even showed a special McDonald’s bag for the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece. “I remember when the bags looked like that,” said a comment with hundreds of likes. “Omg that bag is sooo nostalgic, memory lane,” remarked another commenter.

The Full Video

The full exploration video for the abandoned McDonald's is expected relatively soon. We reached out by email to the person behind the Triangle of Mass account for more details and will update this space once we hear back. We will also add the full video here, once it's up.

In the meantime, readers can subscribe to Triangle of Mass on YouTube to check out more of the vast library of urban exploration videos.