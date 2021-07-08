Woman Reunited with Christmas ’95 Home Movie Found in Thrift Store

The Museum of Lost Memories is not a physical museum with a building, tickets, and coffee bar. Rather, it’s a collection of social media accounts that aim to place priceless memories back into the hands of their owners. And that’s exactly what happened when internet commenters banded together to find the family featured in an 8mm videotape shot on Christmas morning in 1995.

The Museum of Lost Memories social media accounts posted: “I found this 8mm cassette tape at a thrift store in Santa Cruz, California! As you can see, the tape is titled ‘Christmas ‘95’ and the date is confirmed on the tape itself. Pretty much the entire tape is a family opening up gifts on Christmas morning.”

The clues in the old Christmas home movie included mentions of Lake Tahoe and Santa Cruz, which are both located in California. The names Ted, Aunt Cathy, and Uncle Terry were also heard on the tape. The little girl’s name appeared to be Liberté.

Within hours, commenters on the @museumoflostmemories Instagram page found the woman who was the little girl seen in the video.

“That’s definitely me! Thank you,” said Liberté Reilly, who just so happened to describe herself as a “museum lover” in her bio. She showed the priceless video to her family, saying: “We are all happy to see it. Both my grandparents in the video have passed so it was really nice to hear their voices again.”

The Museum of Lost Memories posted how the Christmas videotape likely ended up at a thrift store: “They think the tape was probably lost when getting rid of the old camera they used.”

As for what happens next, a digitized version of the entire video will be sent to the family.

This Christmas 1995 videotape wasn’t the first time that the Museum of Lost Memories helped return lost treasures to their rightful owners. It also likely won’t be the last.

We reached out to Reilly to ask her about the old tape, and will update this story should we hear back. The Museum of Lost Memories is available on TikTok and Instagram.