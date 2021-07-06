TikTok Is Down, Videos Temporarily Unavailable

On July 6, 2021, the TikTok video platform went down. The @TikTokSupport Twitter account tweeted: “The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!”

The apparent outage not only caused most users to appear to have zero followers but also resulted in TikTok’s search functionality going down. Searches for any keyword or hashtag led to zero results.

Live Updates

UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. EDT, TikTok appeared to be back and fully functional.

The following live updates are from earlier.

It’s unclear exactly when TikTok first went down and was hit with the apparent outage, but it appeared to happen around 3:30 p.m. EDT.

TikTok’s support account on Twitter last tweeted about the outage at 4:28 p.m. EDT.

At 5:01 p.m. EDT, the TikTok app appeared to possibly be back and fully functional for at least some territories. However, the web browser version of tiktok.com still appeared to have some issues. TikTok Support still hasn’t shared any further information to confirm that the problem has been resolved, so it would make sense if some users are still experiencing technical difficulties.

We will update this space in the coming hours should TikTok share any information about what caused the video platform to go down.

TikTok Is Down

TikTok’s status of being down and hit with an apparent outage sent quite a number of users to huddle on Twitter to discuss the development.

me onmw to twitter too see if tiktok is down #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/0HRHag57Ey — june (@rosslynchson) July 6, 2021

Some users believed their accounts had been banned. However, this didn’t appear to be the case.

When I tell yall I thought tiktok took down my account pic.twitter.com/5CiOCR9SGk — FENDI (@randommffendi) July 6, 2021

The service may be down worldwide:

NEW: TikTok is down (for me) in the UK. Both in app and on the website pic.twitter.com/B61dyfpHKT — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) July 6, 2021

It Happens

It’s not unusual for social media platforms to go down, but it is rare. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have all experienced outages in the past.

We will update this story should TikTok make any announcements about the cause of being down or when the platform is expected to be back online.